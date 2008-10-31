CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Indicator of STOPLEVEL. - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
25875
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
STOPLEVEL.mq4 (1.79 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator of STOPLEVEL.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8522

HTH Trader HTH Trader

Hedge The Hedge Trader EA

Trend ManagerNT Trend ManagerNT

Indicator TrendManagerNT.

GraphOnGraph GraphOnGraph

A simple indicator that displays the chart of the symbol in the window of another symbol.

ZerolagStochs ZerolagStochs

An analogue of the intersection of two stochastics.