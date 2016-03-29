请观看如何免费下载自动交易
本指标在屏幕上显示的D点和C点之前搜索模式.
输入参数:
extern bool FuturePattern =false; /* true - 搜索模式, 也就是说, 您可以在 模式结束前继续搜索, 针对高级模式用户 ;) */ extern bool ExtSave=false; /*如果为 true, 绘图会在图表上保存 */ extern int ExtDepth=0; /* ZZ的参数,如果为 0, 就会进行搜索模式, 否则, 如果有模式了就在 Depth 参数指定下画出来 */ extern int ExtPoint=5; /* zigzag 点的数量, 如果您的指定超过5, 会在历史上显示模式 */ extern int minDepth=3; /* 搜索模式的参数 */ extern int maxDepth=50;/* 搜索模式的参数 */ extern double ExtDopusk=0.05; /* 不同模式的参数, 小于 ExtDopusk 值 */ extern double TimeDopusk=0.2; /* 根据时间不同模式的参数, 小于ExtDopusk 值 */ extern bool Gartley=true; /* true - 搜索 Gartley 模式, false - 不搜索*/ extern bool Pattern_50=true; /* true - 搜索 5-0 模式, false - 不搜索 */ extern bool ABCD=true; /* true - 搜索 AB=CD 模式, false - 不搜索 */ extern bool WolfWaves=false; /* true - 搜索 WW 模式, false - 不搜索*/ extern bool SweetZoneStart=true; /* true - 显示处理WW时包含开始5个点的 SweetZone , false - 不显示 */ extern bool SweetZoneEnd=true; /* true - 显示处理 WW 时包含开始6个点的 SweetZone, false - 不显示 */ extern color SZScolor=Blue; /* SweetZoneStart 的颜色*/ extern color SZEcolor=DarkGreen; /* SweetZoneEnd 的颜色*/ extern color ExtColorGartley=MidnightBlue; /* Gartley 模式的颜色 */ extern color ExtColorRet=Lime; /* 回调线的颜色 */
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自英文
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8511
