Experts

Bull vs Medved - expert for MetaTrader 4

Strategy Tester Report

Bull vs Medved

DeltaBank-Server (Build 218)


Symbol GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
Period 4 Hours (H4) 2008.01.01 20:00 - 2008.09.30 20:00 (2008.01.01 - 2008.10.01)
Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parameters Lots=0.1; CandleSize=75; k_sl=0.8; k_tp=0.8; popravka_up=16; popravka_down=20; flag=true; StartTime="0:10"; StartTime1="4:05"; StartTime2="8:05"; StartTime3="12:05"; StartTime4="16:05"; StartTime5="20:05";

Bars in test
 2038 Ticks modelled
 1748343 Modelling quality
 n/a
Missmatched charts errors 465




Initial deposit
 1000.00



Total net profit
 1774.25 Gross profit
 3467.50 Gross loss
 -1693.25
Profit factor
 2.05 Expected payoff
 19.94

Absolute drawdown
 186.00 Maximum drawdown
 288.00 (13.53%) Relative drawdown
 20.43% (209.00)

Total trades
 89 Short positions (% won) 64 (59.38%) Long positions (% won) 25 (52.00%)

 Profit trades (% of total) 51 (57.30%) Loss trades (% of total) 38 (42.70%)
Largest profit trade
 228.00 loss trade
 -97.00
Average profit trade
 67.99 loss trade
 -44.56
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 6 (386.00) consecutive losses (loss in money) 3 (-163.00)
Maximum consecutive profit (count of wins) 467.00 (4) consecutive loss (count of losses) -163.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins 2 consecutive losses 2

Swetten Swetten

EA with a neuro net (a net with error back propagation). These are the firsts steps. I upload it for the intelligent criticism.

BarTimer BarTimer

It displays the current time position in relation to the beginning and the end of the bar. In addition the ratio between the time passed since the beginning of the bar and the whole bar duration expressed in percents is given. The informer is useful for c

Indicator MACD TrackTrend Indicator MACD TrackTrend

The indicator that shows the direction of the trend on all timeframes in one window of the chart.

MA Cross MA Cross

My first EA.