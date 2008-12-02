Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Bull vs Medved - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 12767
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Strategy Tester Report
Bull vs Medved
DeltaBank-Server (Build 218)
|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2008.01.01 20:00 - 2008.09.30 20:00 (2008.01.01 - 2008.10.01)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Lots=0.1; CandleSize=75; k_sl=0.8; k_tp=0.8; popravka_up=16; popravka_down=20; flag=true; StartTime="0:10"; StartTime1="4:05"; StartTime2="8:05"; StartTime3="12:05"; StartTime4="16:05"; StartTime5="20:05";
|Bars in test
|2038
|Ticks modelled
|1748343
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Missmatched charts errors
|465
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|1774.25
|Gross profit
|3467.50
|Gross loss
|-1693.25
|Profit factor
|2.05
|Expected payoff
|19.94
|Absolute drawdown
|186.00
|Maximum drawdown
|288.00 (13.53%)
|Relative drawdown
|20.43% (209.00)
|Total trades
|89
|Short positions (% won)
|64 (59.38%)
|Long positions (% won)
|25 (52.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|51 (57.30%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|38 (42.70%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|228.00
|loss trade
|-97.00
|Average
|profit trade
|67.99
|loss trade
|-44.56
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|6 (386.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|3 (-163.00)
|Maximum
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|467.00 (4)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-163.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|2
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8490
Swetten
EA with a neuro net (a net with error back propagation). These are the firsts steps. I upload it for the intelligent criticism.BarTimer
It displays the current time position in relation to the beginning and the end of the bar. In addition the ratio between the time passed since the beginning of the bar and the whole bar duration expressed in percents is given. The informer is useful for c
Indicator MACD TrackTrend
The indicator that shows the direction of the trend on all timeframes in one window of the chart.MA Cross
My first EA.