CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Swetten - expert for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted] | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
9363
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
EURUSD.mq4 (23.76 KB) view
EURUSD.zip (1.97 KB)
NS2-32.zip (85.67 KB)
Swetten.mq4 (9.01 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

1. NS2-32.zip (85.7 Kb) -- DLL;
2. EURUSD.zip (2.0 Kb) -- Neuro net itself;
3. Swetten.zip (2.5 Kb) -- EA;
4. EURUSDn.zip (3.8 Kb) -- Neuro net in MQL.

An experimental neuro expert advisor. EURUSD, TF M1.

Klot's EA was taken as a convenient template-base, if I'm not mistaken (the source is lost). The original external Kohonen's neuro net is replaced with the neuro net of my own making in the EA itself, plus entrances and some other trifles.

The EA is meant for working on EURUSD, TF M1.

This is my first work of this kind, so I count on the objective criticism and friendly advices.

Find the following entry in the EA:

string defpath="C:\EURUSD.def";

and change the path within the quotes to the path to *.def file you unpacked from archive.

Put DLL in Windows\System32\ folder.

P.S. Sometimes the EA works extremely unstable.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8479

BarTimer BarTimer

It displays the current time position in relation to the beginning and the end of the bar. In addition the ratio between the time passed since the beginning of the bar and the whole bar duration expressed in percents is given. The informer is useful for c

RSI_Test RSI_Test

It is based on the RSI indicator.

Bull vs Medved Bull vs Medved

The EA for H4, it's shooted in for GBPUSD. It works with pending orders. It makes decisions by the simple combinations of candlesticks. The feature is the decision is made once in four hours and the SL and TP levels are placed in accordance with the the s

Indicator MACD TrackTrend Indicator MACD TrackTrend

The indicator that shows the direction of the trend on all timeframes in one window of the chart.