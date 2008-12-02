CodeBaseSections
Indicator MACD TrackTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 4

The indicator is attached to one chart and it shows the direction of the trend in accordance with MACD on all timeframes.

Up - Trend up

Down - Trend down

Up->Down - Rising trend but the interchange of the direction downwards is possible soon

Down->Up - Descending trend but the interchange of the direction upwards is possible soon




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8472

