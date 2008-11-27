CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Daily Open-SR (Dosr) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
28765
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
DOSR.mq4 (3.12 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The trading technique that is based on the support/resistance that are determined at the daily opening.

Input Parameters:

extern color   ResistanceColor=Red;
extern color   SupportColor   =Blue;
extern color   TodayOpenColor =Yellow;

Dosr

A Sample: Lot size adjusting A Sample: Lot size adjusting

Code sample

A Sample: Lot size computing A Sample: Lot size computing

Code sample

Supertrend Supertrend

Indicator Supertrend. It displays the buying and selling with the colors.

AudioPrice Revision 1 AudioPrice Revision 1

Have audio output of latest price in stereo! Revised to cater for fractional pips as now offered by some brokers to MT4.