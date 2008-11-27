Watch how to download trading robots for free
Daily Open-SR (Dosr) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 28765
The trading technique that is based on the support/resistance that are determined at the daily opening.
Input Parameters:
extern color ResistanceColor=Red; extern color SupportColor =Blue; extern color TodayOpenColor =Yellow;
Dosr
Supertrend
Indicator Supertrend. It displays the buying and selling with the colors.AudioPrice Revision 1
Have audio output of latest price in stereo! Revised to cater for fractional pips as now offered by some brokers to MT4.