A Sample: Lot size computing - expert for MetaTrader 4
Hello
This code has two features:
1. It shows risk management approach to the operation volume calculation.
2. It shows difference between european and american methods of lot size definition.
It is result of collaboration in "How do I calculate lot size?" topic.
Thanks to all the participants.
Best regards
Ais
Computing samples:
