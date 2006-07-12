CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Detrended Price Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Published:
Updated:
DPO.mq4
        Detrended Price Oscillator is calculated according to the following formula:



     DPO(i) = Close(i) - SMA(i, N)    



    where N is the moving average period.



















    

        
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd. 
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8387

  

  

      

          

