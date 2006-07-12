Watch how to download trading robots for free
Detrended Price Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Detrended Price Oscillator is calculated according to the following formula:
DPO(i) = Close(i) - SMA(i, N)
where N is the moving average period.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8387
