Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CCI Woodies - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 19062
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Two CCI indicators with different periods in the same indicator subwindow.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8378
Aroon Oscillator
The oscillator quickly finds out the trend stop and the start of sideways trend in horizontal intervAMA
Adaptive Moving Average
Detrended Price Oscillator
Detrended Price OscillatorElliott Wave Oscillator
Elliott Wave Oscillator