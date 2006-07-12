请观看如何免费下载自动交易
Detrended Price Oscillator - MetaTrader 4脚本
- 显示:
- 4172
- 等级:
-
- 已发布:
- 已更新:
Detrended Price Oscillator is calculated according to the following formula:
DPO(i) = Close(i) - SMA(i, N)
where N is the moving average period.
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8387
