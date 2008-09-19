CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

FiboRetracement - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Collector | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
25064
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator FiboRetracement.







Indicator of Difference Between Open and Close Prices Indicator of Difference Between Open and Close Prices

The indicator that shows the difference between the open and close prices in the form of a histogram.

Service Scripts for МТ4. Service Scripts for МТ4.

A set of scripts that are intended for the automation of some routine operations in the terminal.

Straddle&Trail Straddle&Trail

Expert Advisor Straddle&Trail. The code contains a comprehensive description.

CyberiaTrader CyberiaTrader

An EA that works on the M1 period and with the symbols that have the spread of 2 points.