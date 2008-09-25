Watch how to download trading robots for free
Percentage Oscillator of Price - indicator for MetaTrader 4
17564
A percentage oscillator of the price allows to perform the comparing the time periods independently on the price.
Calculation:
PPO = ( EMA(CLOSE, 12) - EMA(CLOSE, 26) ) / EMA(CLOSE, 26)
SIGNAL = SMA(PPO, 9)
Signals:
1.Positive/Negative divergence
2.The intersection of the indicator with its signal line.
3.A condition of overbuying/overselling
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8371
