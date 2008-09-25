CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Percentage Oscillator of Price - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Grigori Minassian | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
17564
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
PPO.mq4 (3.13 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A percentage oscillator of the price allows to perform the comparing the time periods independently on the price.

Calculation:
PPO = ( EMA(CLOSE, 12) - EMA(CLOSE, 26) ) / EMA(CLOSE, 26)
SIGNAL = SMA(PPO, 9)

Signals:
1.Positive/Negative divergence
2.The intersection of the indicator with its signal line.
3.A condition of overbuying/overselling


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8371

MACDVesrion2_MOD MACDVesrion2_MOD

MACDVersion2_ Mod is amodification of MACDVersion2 to show some additional information.

EMA CROSS EMA CROSS

Expert Advisor EMA_CROSS.

Market Time Market Time

Indicator Market Time.

Mouteki-Demark trend new Mouteki-Demark trend new

Another Demark indicator.