A percentage oscillator of the price allows to perform the comparing the time periods independently on the price.

Calculation:

PPO = ( EMA(CLOSE, 12) - EMA(CLOSE, 26) ) / EMA(CLOSE, 26)

SIGNAL = SMA(PPO, 9)

Signals:

1.Positive/Negative divergence

2.The intersection of the indicator with its signal line.

3.A condition of overbuying/overselling



