Market Time - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Indicator Market Time.

Input Parameters:

extern int     NumberOfDays=50;
extern string  AsiaBegin   ="01:00";
extern string  AsiaEnd     ="10:00";
extern color   AsiaColor   =Goldenrod;
extern string  EurBegin    ="07:00";
extern string  EurEnd      ="16:00";
extern color   EurColor    =Tan;
extern string  USABegin    ="14:00";
extern string  USAEnd      ="23:00";
extern color   USAColor    =PaleGreen;

Market Time

