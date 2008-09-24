CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

EMA CROSS - expert for MetaTrader 4

Collector | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
23746
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
EMA_CROSS_2.mq4 (5.91 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Expert Advisor EMA_CROSS.



Test results:










STLM hist STLM hist

Indicator STLM_hist.

InitAllIndicators.mq4 InitAllIndicators.mq4

A script for reinitialization of all indicators attached to the current window.

MACDVesrion2_MOD MACDVesrion2_MOD

MACDVersion2_ Mod is amodification of MACDVersion2 to show some additional information.

Percentage Oscillator of Price Percentage Oscillator of Price

A percentage price oscillator allows you to compare the time periods independently on the price.