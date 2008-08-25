CodeBaseSections
МА on the basis of a parabolic regression with Bollinger bands.



A comparison with the LRMA (red line) on the same chart. Bolinger bands are disabled for demonstrativeness.





It can be seen that with the same size of selection (30) ParMA has a lesser delay comparing to the LRMA
with the comparable jumps on the price chart.

A notice to the code: properly, the calculation of the parabolic regression was taken from the book:

В.П. Дьяконов. Справочник по алгоритмам и программам на языке Бейсик для персональных ЭВМ. М., "Наука", 1987 (V.P. Dyakonov. Reference book by the algorithms and programs on the Basic language for personal computers.)

and left without changes not to embarrass the code.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8289

