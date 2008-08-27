CodeBaseSections
Experts

Ravi+AO - expert for MetaTrader 4

RAVIiAO.mq4 (1.59 KB) view
Ravi.mq4 (2.13 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
A simple EA that uses 2 indicators AO and RAVI (attached) in its working. NOT OPTIMIZED!!! Good results on EUR/USD - H1.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8323

