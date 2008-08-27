Watch how to download trading robots for free
Ravi+AO - expert for MetaTrader 4
A simple EA that uses 2 indicators AO and RAVI (attached) in its working. NOT OPTIMIZED!!! Good results on EUR/USD - H1.
20_Pips
This EA is based on the statistics with an element of Martingale.Open Source Forex
The concept of this EA is to monitor several indicators and trade based on a value returned by those indicators.
NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse)
The NRTR indicator lies below the chart at rising trends and lies above the chart at descending trends.Schaff Trend
Indicator Schaff Trend.