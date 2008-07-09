Join our fan page
3MaCross EA - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 27742
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
This expert advisor is based on the 3MACross indicator. This indicator uses 3 MAs with different periods to enter and to exit. Traders can change period and type of MA (0=sma, 1 = ema, 2 = smma, 3 = lwma).
The expert is the 3MaCross_EA.mq4 file, the indicators are _3 MA Cross w_Alert v2.mq4 and Price Channel.mq4. Price Channel.mq4 can be used to choose automatic SL.
Test first on demo.
|Symbole
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Periode
|15 Minutes (M15) 2008.06.05 00:00 - 2008.07.08 17:15 (2008.06.05 - 2008.07.30)
|Modele
|Chaque tick (la méthode la plus précise, basée sur tous les moindres relevés disponibles)
|Parametres
|Lots=4; StopLoss=30; AutoStopLoss=false; TakeProfit=0; TradeAtCloseBar=true; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=1; BreakEven=20; MagicNumber=0; CanAddPos=false; MaxOpenOrders=5; Repeat=3; Periods=5; UseAlert=false; SendEmail=false; TradeLog="3MaCross_EA"; Slippage=3; Indicator_Setting="---------- Indicator Setting"; FasterMA=2; FasterShift=0; FasterMode=2; MediumMA=4; MediumShift=0; MediumMode=2; SlowerMA=28; SlowerShift=0; SlowerMode=2; SoundAlert=0; ChannelPeriod=15; Shift=0;
|Bars en test
|3218
|Ticks modelés
|217038
|Qualité du modelage
|90.00%
|Erreurs des graphiques désaccordés
|4
|Dépot initial
|10000.00
|Profit total net
|21492.20
|Profit brut
|42306.00
|Perte brute
|-20813.80
|Facteur de profit
|2.03
|Rémunération espérée
|383.79
|Chute absolue
|1640.00
|Chute maximal (%)
|12858.00 (30.13%)
|Enfoncement relatif
|30.13% (12858.00)
|Total des Trades
|56
|Positions SHORT (vente) gagnées %
|27 (48.15%)
|Positions LONG (achat) gagnées %
|29 (62.07%)
|Profits des Trades (% du total)
|31 (55.36%)
|Pertes des Trades (% du total)
|25 (44.64%)
|Le plus large
|gains par Trade
|10332.40
|pertes par Trade
|-1200.00
|Average (moyenne)
|gains par Trade
|1364.71
|pertes par Trade
|-832.55
|Maximum
|gains consecutifs (profit en $)
|6 (8762.00)
|pertes consecutives (perte en $)
|5 (-3373.80)
|Maximal
|Gains consecutifs (coups gagnants)
|20349.60 (3)
|Pertes consecutives (coups perdants)
|-4240.00 (4)
|Average (moyenne)
|gains consecutifs
|2
|Pertes consecutives
|2
|#
|Date exécution
|Transaction
|Ordre
|Volume
|Prix
|S/L (Stop/Perte)
|T/P (Prendre/profit)
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.06.05 07:00
|buy
|1
|4.00
|1.5446
|1.5416
|0.0000
|2
|2008.06.05 08:15
|s/l
|1
|4.00
|1.5416
|1.5416
|0.0000
|-1200.00
|8800.00
|3
|2008.06.05 10:00
|sell
|2
|4.00
|1.5401
|1.5431
|0.0000
|4
|2008.06.05 10:07
|modify
|2
|4.00
|1.5401
|1.5401
|0.0000
|5
|2008.06.05 11:21
|s/l
|2
|4.00
|1.5401
|1.5401
|0.0000
|0.00
|8800.00
|6
|2008.06.05 13:30
|buy
|3
|4.00
|1.5508
|1.5478
|0.0000
|7
|2008.06.05 13:36
|modify
|3
|4.00
|1.5508
|1.5508
|0.0000
|8
|2008.06.09 13:15
|close
|3
|4.00
|1.5765
|1.5508
|0.0000
|10332.40
|19132.40
|9
|2008.06.09 13:15
|sell
|4
|4.00
|1.5764
|1.5794
|0.0000
|10
|2008.06.09 13:22
|modify
|4
|4.00
|1.5764
|1.5764
|0.0000
|11
|2008.06.11 07:00
|close
|4
|4.00
|1.5512
|1.5764
|0.0000
|10017.20
|29149.60
|12
|2008.06.11 07:00
|buy
|5
|4.00
|1.5513
|1.5483
|0.0000
|13
|2008.06.11 07:53
|s/l
|5
|4.00
|1.5483
|1.5483
|0.0000
|-1200.00
|27949.60
|14
|2008.06.11 09:30
|buy
|6
|4.00
|1.5498
|1.5468
|0.0000
|15
|2008.06.11 11:55
|modify
|6
|4.00
|1.5498
|1.5498
|0.0000
|16
|2008.06.11 12:50
|s/l
|6
|4.00
|1.5498
|1.5498
|0.0000
|0.00
|27949.60
|17
|2008.06.12 01:45
|sell
|7
|4.00
|1.5499
|1.5529
|0.0000
|18
|2008.06.12 02:41
|modify
|7
|4.00
|1.5499
|1.5499
|0.0000
|19
|2008.06.12 21:30
|close
|7
|4.00
|1.5448
|1.5499
|0.0000
|2040.00
|29989.60
|20
|2008.06.12 21:30
|buy
|8
|4.00
|1.5449
|1.5419
|0.0000
|21
|2008.06.12 22:37
|modify
|8
|4.00
|1.5449
|1.5449
|0.0000
|22
|2008.06.12 23:34
|s/l
|8
|4.00
|1.5449
|1.5449
|0.0000
|0.00
|29989.60
|23
|2008.06.13 01:15
|buy
|9
|4.00
|1.5444
|1.5414
|0.0000
|24
|2008.06.13 04:45
|close
|9
|4.00
|1.5437
|1.5414
|0.0000
|-280.00
|29709.60
|25
|2008.06.13 04:45
|sell
|10
|4.00
|1.5438
|1.5468
|0.0000
|26
|2008.06.13 06:30
|modify
|10
|4.00
|1.5438
|1.5438
|0.0000
|27
|2008.06.15 22:45
|close
|10
|4.00
|1.5386
|1.5438
|0.0000
|2080.00
|31789.60
|28
|2008.06.15 22:45
|buy
|11
|4.00
|1.5385
|1.5355
|0.0000
|29
|2008.06.16 02:29
|modify
|11
|4.00
|1.5385
|1.5385
|0.0000
|30
|2008.06.16 06:24
|s/l
|11
|4.00
|1.5385
|1.5385
|0.0000
|26.20
|31815.80
|31
|2008.06.16 07:15
|sell
|12
|4.00
|1.5367
|1.5397
|0.0000
|32
|2008.06.16 08:22
|s/l
|12
|4.00
|1.5397
|1.5397
|0.0000
|-1200.00
|30615.80
|33
|2008.06.16 08:45
|buy
|13
|4.00
|1.5420
|1.5390
|0.0000
|34
|2008.06.16 10:35
|modify
|13
|4.00
|1.5420
|1.5420
|0.0000
|35
|2008.06.17 09:30
|close
|13
|4.00
|1.5492
|1.5420
|0.0000
|2906.20
|33522.00
|36
|2008.06.17 09:30
|sell
|14
|4.00
|1.5493
|1.5523
|0.0000
|37
|2008.06.17 15:45
|close
|14
|4.00
|1.5508
|1.5523
|0.0000
|-600.00
|32922.00
|38
|2008.06.17 15:45
|buy
|15
|4.00
|1.5509
|1.5479
|0.0000
|39
|2008.06.17 22:50
|modify
|15
|4.00
|1.5509
|1.5509
|0.0000
|40
|2008.06.18 01:39
|s/l
|15
|4.00
|1.5509
|1.5509
|0.0000
|26.20
|32948.20
|41
|2008.06.18 02:45
|sell
|16
|4.00
|1.5497
|1.5527
|0.0000
|42
|2008.06.18 05:58
|modify
|16
|4.00
|1.5497
|1.5497
|0.0000
|43
|2008.06.18 06:31
|s/l
|16
|4.00
|1.5497
|1.5497
|0.0000
|0.00
|32948.20
|44
|2008.06.18 07:45
|buy
|17
|4.00
|1.5523
|1.5493
|0.0000
|45
|2008.06.18 08:17
|s/l
|17
|4.00
|1.5493
|1.5493
|0.0000
|-1200.00
|31748.20
|46
|2008.06.18 09:15
|sell
|18
|4.00
|1.5489
|1.5519
|0.0000
|47
|2008.06.18 10:08
|modify
|18
|4.00
|1.5489
|1.5489
|0.0000
|48
|2008.06.18 10:47
|s/l
|18
|4.00
|1.5489
|1.5489
|0.0000
|0.00
|31748.20
|49
|2008.06.18 15:15
|buy
|19
|4.00
|1.5506
|1.5476
|0.0000
|50
|2008.06.18 17:38
|modify
|19
|4.00
|1.5506
|1.5506
|0.0000
|51
|2008.06.19 08:30
|close
|19
|4.00
|1.5530
|1.5506
|0.0000
|1038.60
|32786.80
|52
|2008.06.19 08:30
|sell
|20
|4.00
|1.5529
|1.5559
|0.0000
|53
|2008.06.19 08:31
|modify
|20
|4.00
|1.5529
|1.5529
|0.0000
|54
|2008.06.20 02:00
|close
|20
|4.00
|1.5517
|1.5529
|0.0000
|448.60
|33235.40
|55
|2008.06.20 02:01
|buy
|21
|4.00
|1.5518
|1.5488
|0.0000
|56
|2008.06.20 06:05
|modify
|21
|4.00
|1.5518
|1.5518
|0.0000
|57
|2008.06.23 06:00
|close
|21
|4.00
|1.5593
|1.5518
|0.0000
|3026.20
|36261.60
|58
|2008.06.23 06:00
|sell
|22
|4.00
|1.5592
|1.5622
|0.0000
|59
|2008.06.23 07:00
|modify
|22
|4.00
|1.5592
|1.5592
|0.0000
|60
|2008.06.24 05:45
|close
|22
|4.00
|1.5525
|1.5592
|0.0000
|2648.60
|38910.20
|61
|2008.06.24 05:45
|buy
|23
|4.00
|1.5527
|1.5497
|0.0000
|62
|2008.06.24 06:32
|modify
|23
|4.00
|1.5527
|1.5527
|0.0000
|63
|2008.06.24 23:00
|close
|23
|4.00
|1.5567
|1.5527
|0.0000
|1600.00
|40510.20
|64
|2008.06.24 23:01
|sell
|24
|4.00
|1.5566
|1.5596
|0.0000
|65
|2008.06.24 23:45
|close
|24
|4.00
|1.5575
|1.5596
|0.0000
|-360.00
|40150.20
|66
|2008.06.24 23:45
|buy
|25
|4.00
|1.5574
|1.5544
|0.0000
|67
|2008.06.25 03:45
|close
|25
|4.00
|1.5568
|1.5544
|0.0000
|-213.80
|39936.40
|68
|2008.06.25 03:45
|sell
|26
|4.00
|1.5566
|1.5596
|0.0000
|69
|2008.06.25 04:15
|close
|26
|4.00
|1.5576
|1.5596
|0.0000
|-400.00
|39536.40
|70
|2008.06.25 04:15
|buy
|27
|4.00
|1.5575
|1.5545
|0.0000
|71
|2008.06.25 06:09
|s/l
|27
|4.00
|1.5545
|1.5545
|0.0000
|-1200.00
|38336.40
|72
|2008.06.25 06:30
|sell
|28
|4.00
|1.5557
|1.5587
|0.0000
|73
|2008.06.25 08:37
|s/l
|28
|4.00
|1.5587
|1.5587
|0.0000
|-1200.00
|37136.40
|74
|2008.06.25 09:00
|buy
|29
|4.00
|1.5589
|1.5559
|0.0000
|75
|2008.06.25 13:21
|modify
|29
|4.00
|1.5589
|1.5589
|0.0000
|76
|2008.06.25 14:35
|s/l
|29
|4.00
|1.5589
|1.5589
|0.0000
|0.00
|37136.40
|77
|2008.06.25 15:45
|sell
|30
|4.00
|1.5564
|1.5594
|0.0000
|78
|2008.06.25 18:10
|modify
|30
|4.00
|1.5564
|1.5564
|0.0000
|79
|2008.06.25 18:12
|s/l
|30
|4.00
|1.5564
|1.5564
|0.0000
|0.00
|37136.40
|80
|2008.06.25 18:30
|buy
|31
|4.00
|1.5649
|1.5619
|0.0000
|81
|2008.06.25 18:40
|modify
|31
|4.00
|1.5649
|1.5649
|0.0000
|82
|2008.06.26 06:54
|s/l
|31
|4.00
|1.5649
|1.5649
|0.0000
|78.60
|37215.00
|83
|2008.06.26 08:30
|buy
|32
|4.00
|1.5679
|1.5649
|0.0000
|84
|2008.06.26 09:50
|modify
|32
|4.00
|1.5679
|1.5679
|0.0000
|85
|2008.06.27 03:15
|close
|32
|4.00
|1.5727
|1.5679
|0.0000
|1946.20
|39161.20
|86
|2008.06.27 03:15
|sell
|33
|4.00
|1.5726
|1.5756
|0.0000
|87
|2008.06.27 06:45
|close
|33
|4.00
|1.5739
|1.5756
|0.0000
|-520.00
|38641.20
|88
|2008.06.27 06:45
|buy
|34
|4.00
|1.5738
|1.5708
|0.0000
|89
|2008.06.27 07:30
|close
|34
|4.00
|1.5733
|1.5708
|0.0000
|-200.00
|38441.20
|90
|2008.06.27 07:30
|sell
|35
|4.00
|1.5734
|1.5764
|0.0000
|91
|2008.06.27 08:00
|close
|35
|4.00
|1.5743
|1.5764
|0.0000
|-360.00
|38081.20
|92
|2008.06.27 08:00
|buy
|36
|4.00
|1.5744
|1.5714
|0.0000
|93
|2008.06.27 08:39
|modify
|36
|4.00
|1.5744
|1.5744
|0.0000
|94
|2008.06.27 10:50
|s/l
|36
|4.00
|1.5744
|1.5744
|0.0000
|0.00
|38081.20
|95
|2008.06.27 13:45
|buy
|37
|4.00
|1.5756
|1.5726
|0.0000
|96
|2008.06.27 17:13
|modify
|37
|4.00
|1.5756
|1.5756
|0.0000
|97
|2008.06.30 11:15
|s/l
|37
|4.00
|1.5756
|1.5756
|0.0000
|26.20
|38107.40
|98
|2008.06.30 11:45
|sell
|38
|4.00
|1.5769
|1.5799
|0.0000
|99
|2008.06.30 12:26
|modify
|38
|4.00
|1.5769
|1.5769
|0.0000
|100
|2008.06.30 13:14
|s/l
|38
|4.00
|1.5769
|1.5769
|0.0000
|0.00
|38107.40
|101
|2008.07.01 01:15
|sell
|39
|4.00
|1.5741
|1.5771
|0.0000
|102
|2008.07.01 06:00
|s/l
|39
|4.00
|1.5771
|1.5771
|0.0000
|-1200.00
|36907.40
|103
|2008.07.01 06:30
|buy
|40
|4.00
|1.5773
|1.5743
|0.0000
|104
|2008.07.01 06:51
|s/l
|40
|4.00
|1.5743
|1.5743
|0.0000
|-1200.00
|35707.40
|105
|2008.07.01 07:30
|sell
|41
|4.00
|1.5743
|1.5773
|0.0000
|106
|2008.07.01 08:45
|close
|41
|4.00
|1.5760
|1.5773
|0.0000
|-680.00
|35027.40
|107
|2008.07.01 08:45
|buy
|42
|4.00
|1.5761
|1.5731
|0.0000
|108
|2008.07.01 09:51
|modify
|42
|4.00
|1.5761
|1.5761
|0.0000
|109
|2008.07.01 14:00
|s/l
|42
|4.00
|1.5761
|1.5761
|0.0000
|0.00
|35027.40
|110
|2008.07.01 15:30
|sell
|43
|4.00
|1.5769
|1.5799
|0.0000
|111
|2008.07.01 16:00
|close
|43
|4.00
|1.5780
|1.5799
|0.0000
|-440.00
|34587.40
|112
|2008.07.01 16:00
|buy
|44
|4.00
|1.5779
|1.5749
|0.0000
|113
|2008.07.01 16:17
|modify
|44
|4.00
|1.5779
|1.5779
|0.0000
|114
|2008.07.01 18:08
|s/l
|44
|4.00
|1.5779
|1.5779
|0.0000
|0.00
|34587.40
|115
|2008.07.02 10:15
|sell
|45
|4.00
|1.5782
|1.5812
|0.0000
|116
|2008.07.02 11:52
|s/l
|45
|4.00
|1.5812
|1.5812
|0.0000
|-1200.00
|33387.40
|117
|2008.07.02 12:45
|buy
|46
|4.00
|1.5839
|1.5809
|0.0000
|118
|2008.07.02 12:59
|modify
|46
|4.00
|1.5839
|1.5839
|0.0000
|119
|2008.07.03 12:35
|s/l
|46
|4.00
|1.5839
|1.5839
|0.0000
|78.60
|33466.00
|120
|2008.07.03 13:00
|sell
|47
|4.00
|1.5766
|1.5796
|0.0000
|121
|2008.07.03 13:07
|modify
|47
|4.00
|1.5766
|1.5766
|0.0000
|122
|2008.07.03 13:45
|s/l
|47
|4.00
|1.5766
|1.5766
|0.0000
|0.00
|33466.00
|123
|2008.07.07 00:00
|sell
|48
|4.00
|1.5693
|1.5723
|0.0000
|124
|2008.07.07 00:28
|modify
|48
|4.00
|1.5693
|1.5693
|0.0000
|125
|2008.07.07 12:00
|close
|48
|4.00
|1.5655
|1.5693
|0.0000
|1520.00
|34986.00
|126
|2008.07.07 12:00
|buy
|49
|4.00
|1.5656
|1.5626
|0.0000
|127
|2008.07.07 12:30
|close
|49
|4.00
|1.5643
|1.5626
|0.0000
|-520.00
|34466.00
|128
|2008.07.07 12:30
|sell
|50
|4.00
|1.5642
|1.5672
|0.0000
|129
|2008.07.07 15:05
|s/l
|50
|4.00
|1.5672
|1.5672
|0.0000
|-1200.00
|33266.00
|130
|2008.07.07 15:15
|buy
|51
|4.00
|1.5666
|1.5636
|0.0000
|131
|2008.07.07 16:25
|modify
|51
|4.00
|1.5666
|1.5666
|0.0000
|132
|2008.07.08 02:45
|close
|51
|4.00
|1.5695
|1.5666
|0.0000
|1186.20
|34452.20
|133
|2008.07.08 02:47
|sell
|52
|4.00
|1.5696
|1.5726
|0.0000
|134
|2008.07.08 04:15
|close
|52
|4.00
|1.5712
|1.5726
|0.0000
|-640.00
|33812.20
|135
|2008.07.08 04:15
|buy
|53
|4.00
|1.5713
|1.5683
|0.0000
|136
|2008.07.08 06:58
|s/l
|53
|4.00
|1.5683
|1.5683
|0.0000
|-1200.00
|32612.20
|137
|2008.07.08 07:00
|sell
|54
|4.00
|1.5684
|1.5714
|0.0000
|138
|2008.07.08 07:47
|s/l
|54
|4.00
|1.5714
|1.5714
|0.0000
|-1200.00
|31412.20
|139
|2008.07.08 08:15
|buy
|55
|4.00
|1.5740
|1.5710
|0.0000
|140
|2008.07.08 10:41
|s/l
|55
|4.00
|1.5710
|1.5710
|0.0000
|-1200.00
|30212.20
|141
|2008.07.08 11:45
|sell
|56
|4.00
|1.5697
|1.5727
|0.0000
|142
|2008.07.08 12:37
|modify
|56
|4.00
|1.5697
|1.5697
|0.0000
|143
|2008.07.08 17:24
|close at stop
|56
|4.00
|1.5665
|1.5697
|0.0000
|1280.00
|31492.20
