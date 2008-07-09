CodeBaseSections
3MaCross EA - expert for MetaTrader 4

Description:

This expert advisor is based on the 3MACross indicator. This indicator uses 3 MAs with different periods to enter and to exit. Traders can change period and type of MA (0=sma, 1 = ema, 2 = smma, 3 = lwma).

The expert is the 3MaCross_EA.mq4 file, the indicators are _3 MA Cross w_Alert v2.mq4 and Price Channel.mq4. Price Channel.mq4 can be used to choose automatic SL.


Test first on demo.


Strategy Tester Report
3MaCross_EA
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 217)

SymboleEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Periode15 Minutes (M15) 2008.06.05 00:00 - 2008.07.08 17:15 (2008.06.05 - 2008.07.30)
ModeleChaque tick (la méthode la plus précise, basée sur tous les moindres relevés disponibles)
ParametresLots=4; StopLoss=30; AutoStopLoss=false; TakeProfit=0; TradeAtCloseBar=true; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=1; BreakEven=20; MagicNumber=0; CanAddPos=false; MaxOpenOrders=5; Repeat=3; Periods=5; UseAlert=false; SendEmail=false; TradeLog="3MaCross_EA"; Slippage=3; Indicator_Setting="---------- Indicator Setting"; FasterMA=2; FasterShift=0; FasterMode=2; MediumMA=4; MediumShift=0; MediumMode=2; SlowerMA=28; SlowerShift=0; SlowerMode=2; SoundAlert=0; ChannelPeriod=15; Shift=0;

Bars en test3218Ticks modelés217038Qualité du modelage90.00%
Erreurs des graphiques désaccordés4




Dépot initial10000.00



Profit total net21492.20Profit brut42306.00Perte brute-20813.80
Facteur de profit2.03Rémunération espérée383.79

Chute absolue1640.00Chute maximal (%)12858.00 (30.13%)Enfoncement relatif30.13% (12858.00)

Total des Trades56Positions SHORT (vente) gagnées %27 (48.15%)Positions LONG (achat) gagnées %29 (62.07%)

Profits des Trades (% du total) 31 (55.36%)Pertes des Trades (% du total) 25 (44.64%)
Le plus largegains par Trade10332.40pertes par Trade-1200.00
Average (moyenne)gains par Trade1364.71pertes par Trade-832.55
Maximumgains consecutifs (profit en $)6 (8762.00)pertes consecutives (perte en $)5 (-3373.80)
MaximalGains consecutifs (coups gagnants)20349.60 (3)Pertes consecutives (coups perdants)-4240.00 (4)
Average (moyenne)gains consecutifs2Pertes consecutives2

