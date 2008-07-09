Watch how to download trading robots for free
3D Oscilator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
An oscillator that signals in case of trend changing. When the blue line crosses the red one from top downward - Sell, when the blue line crosses the red one bottom-up - Buy.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8236
