OzFX_D1_IndAES_v1.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 15288
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance
The indicator OzFX_D1_IndAES_v1.0.
Parameters:
SEP1="----SIGNAL CONTROLS----";
Show_OzFX_Signals=true;
Show_AES_Signals=false;
SEP2="----FILTER CONTROLS----";
Show_SMA_Filter=true;
SMA_Filter_Period=200;
Show_RSI_Filter=false;
RSI_Filter_Period=45;
OzFX_D1_IndAES_v1.0
