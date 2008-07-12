CodeBaseSections
Indicators

OzFX_D1_IndAES_v1.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

The indicator OzFX_D1_IndAES_v1.0.

Parameters:

SEP1="----SIGNAL CONTROLS----";
Show_OzFX_Signals=true;
Show_AES_Signals=false;
SEP2="----FILTER CONTROLS----";
Show_SMA_Filter=true;
SMA_Filter_Period=200;
Show_RSI_Filter=false;
RSI_Filter_Period=45;


OzFX_D1_IndAES_v1.0

