Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Silver-sen - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 15538
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This line is parallel to the Kijun, but comparing to the Kijun-sen, that represents the half of the price range, i.e. 50%, the Silver-sen can be drawn at any level. The example of drawing the Kijun-sen and Silver-sen with the SSK=76.4% parameters is represented in the figure below.
Similarly, it can be drawn forward on the specified number of periods.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8191
Kijun-sen+
It draws the Kijun line with the specified period on the chart and allows to draw the line with the KijunShift periods forward.MACD_Histogram
MACD Histogram with outomatic divergent line .
OzFX_D1_IndAES_v1.0
The indicator OzFX_D1_IndAES_v1.0.SHE kanskigor
Who wanted 5 points per day?