Silver-sen - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Silver-sen.mq4
This line is parallel to the Kijun, but comparing to the Kijun-sen, that represents the half of the price range, i.e. 50%, the Silver-sen can be drawn at any level. The example of drawing the Kijun-sen and Silver-sen with the SSK=76.4% parameters is represented in the figure below.

Similarly, it can be drawn forward on the specified number of periods.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8191

