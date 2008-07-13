CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Ma-wpr - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
15122
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
ma-wpr.mq4 (2.08 KB) view
The indicator MA-wpr.

Parameters:

extern int WPR=39;
extern int Moving=10;


Ma-wpr

