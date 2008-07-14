Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
InnBar_mtf - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 18012
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator InnBar_mtf.
Parameters:
extern int tf=60;
InnBar_mtf
Ma-wpr
The indicator MA-wpr.EntropyMath
It calculates the entropy by the relative position of benchmarks.
InnOutBar_mtf
Another indicator that displays the signals for buying and selling.Visible Pos
A script for visualization of trades on the chart. It is useful when you change the account/PC.