The EA was developed to test the strategy described at http://www.kroufr.ru/content/view/2989/124/ on order, I lay it out here, because it still remains unclaimed, the enters are organized under the strategy and exits - by the TakeProfit. During the development, I've added the autolot by Bookkeeper described on the forum.

Here are the results of the forward test, the optimization was performed for the period from the beginning of the year till 01,05,2008.

Strategy Tester Report

Momo_Trades_V3

Ukrsotsbank-MT4 (Build 216)





Symbol EURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen) Period 1 Hour (H1) 2008.05.01 00:00 - 2008.07.01 23:59 (2008.05.01 - 2008.07.02) Model By open price (only for EAs with explicit control of bar opening ) Parameters Lots=0.1; Risk=1; Sl=95; Tp=125; bu=12; magic=78977; PriseShift=4; AutoLot=true; CloseEndDay=false; BU=true; MaPeriod=24; MaShift=1; Fast=44; Slow=57; Signal=5; MacdShift=3;

Bars in test

2048 Ticks modelled 3094 Modelling quality

n/a Mismatched charts errors 0









Initial deposit 10000.00







Total net profit 1702.92 Gross profit

4289.34 Gross loss -2586.42 Profit factor

1.66 Expected payoff

106.43



Absolute drawdown 929.85 Maximal drawdown 2261.95 (19.82%) Relative drawdown 19.82% (2261.95)

Total trades

16 Short positions (won %) 5 (80.00%) Long positions (won %) 11 (45.45%)

Profit trades (% of total) 9 (56.25%) Loss trades (% of total) 7 (43.75%) Largest profit trade 1532.59 loss trade -1307.55 Average profit trade 476.59 loss trade -369.49 Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 4 (1842.01) consecutive losses (profit in money) 2 (-1540.57) Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 1842.01 (4) consecutive loss (count of losses) -1540.57 (2) Average consecutive wins 2 consecutive losses 2



