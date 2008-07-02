CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Clock - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Andrey Khatimlianskii
Views:
22743
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
ServerTime.mq4 (1.14 KB)
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The object, the time is displayed in, can be dislocated at any point of the chart. The only external variable is the TextColor, it specifies the color of the text.




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7738

