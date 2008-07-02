Watch how to download trading robots for free
Clock - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Published:
Updated:
The object, the time is displayed in, can be dislocated at any point of the chart. The only external variable is the TextColor, it specifies the color of the text.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7738
