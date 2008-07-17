The implementation of MACD pattern Double Peak/Double Trough.

The original trading strategy is available here.





The Expert Advisor was written to check the efficiency of the trading strategy described by the author. The obtained results and the EA description are available in Issue 19 of our journal. You can download the journal from our website.







A Short Description of the Strategy:



1. Timeframe: H4;

2. Symbol: EURUSD;

Volume: 0.1 lot

3. Indicators: ЕMA7, EMA21, EMA359, SMA89. MACD 5,13,1.



The search for a buying signal

1. The MACD histogram must form the minimum below -0.0045;

2. Once the minimum below -0,0045 has been formed, the histogram must form a higher minimum below -0.0045;

3. The stop order is placed below the last local minimum by 10 points;

4. The first target for 30% of the position is closed when the value of the price is above the 21-period exponential average;

5. The second target for the half of the position is closed when the price reaches the value between 89-period simple moving average and 365-period exponential average;

6. The third target for the remaining volume of the position is closed when the price reaches the level of price resistance.









The search for a selling signal

1. The MACD histogram must form the maximum above 0.0045;

2. Once a maximum above 0.0045 is formed, the histogram must form a lower maximum above 0.0045;

3. The stop order is placed above the last local maximum by 10 points;

4. The first target for 30% of the position is closed when the value of the price is below the 21-period exponential average;

5. The second target for the half of the position is closed when the price reaches the value between 89-period simple moving average and 365-period exponential average.

6. The third target for the remaining volume of the position is closed when the price reaches the level of price resistance.



Testing the EA with standard parameters:

After the optimization of parameters:



Good results were obtained at forward testing and at smaller timeframes.



The suggested EA is programmed with the default pattern parameters, you can download the expanded version of the EA with modifiable and optimizable parameters and also with the adaptive levels of calculation of TakeProfit and StopLoss from the issue of our journal.



!!! Note that different brokers have different quoting mechanisms, so the results of working with the parameters provided by us can differ from each other.

