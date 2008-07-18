Watch how to download trading robots for free
MoR - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 12549
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
The indicator MoR.
RSI_Timeframe=0; //0=current chart,1=m1,5=m5,15=m15,30=m30,60=h1,240=h4,etc...
RSI_Period=10;
RSI_Applied_Price=0; //0=close, 1=open, 2=high, 3=low, 4=(high+low)/2, 5=(high+low+close)/3, 6=(high+low+close+close)/4
MA1_Period=10;
MA1_Method=1; // 0=SMA, 1=EMA, 2=SMMA, 3=LWMA
MA2_Period=30;
MA2_Method=1; // 0=SMA, 1=EMA, 2=SMMA, 3=LWMA
MoR
