Indicators

MoR - indicator for MetaTrader 4

English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
12549
(4)
Published:
Updated:
MoR.mq4 (3.59 KB)
The indicator MoR.

RSI_Timeframe=0; //0=current chart,1=m1,5=m5,15=m15,30=m30,60=h1,240=h4,etc...
RSI_Period=10;
RSI_Applied_Price=0; //0=close, 1=open, 2=high, 3=low, 4=(high+low)/2, 5=(high+low+close)/3, 6=(high+low+close+close)/4
MA1_Period=10;
MA1_Method=1; // 0=SMA, 1=EMA, 2=SMMA, 3=LWMA
MA2_Period=30;
MA2_Method=1; // 0=SMA, 1=EMA, 2=SMMA, 3=LWMA


MoR

An excellent work for the future. A high profitableness.

Another version of indicator VoltyChannel_Stop.

An example of the script that writes the values of the RSI indicator to a CSV file.

The indicator is almost 2 years old. I didn't lay it out, because I had no idea of how to use it.