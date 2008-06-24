CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

CandRelation - indicator for MetaTrader 4

--- | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
12060
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The blue line - a part of the total length of the candle

The green line - a part of the upper shadow of the candle length

The red line - a part of the lower shadow of the candle

The future correlations between these lines, if the corresponding figures of japanese analysis are used, are represented on the pointed region.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8209

TrendLineRange TrendLineRange

The indicator informs about that the price is approaching to support/resistance line in 3 positions.

Waddah Attar Win Expert Waddah Attar Win Expert

Sell when Up >>> Buy when Down

gpfTCPivotLimit gpfTCPivotLimit

A TS based on the kickback from intraday levels calculated by indicator Pivot is implemented.

The MasterMind 2 (Version2.0) The MasterMind 2 (Version2.0)

10K Flipped to 666K Under 3 Months, 60.04 Profit Factor...Have Fun! Code Pushes 3 Lots(Maximum) at a Time.