Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CandRelation - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 12060
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The blue line - a part of the total length of the candle
The green line - a part of the upper shadow of the candle length
The red line - a part of the lower shadow of the candle
The future correlations between these lines, if the corresponding figures of japanese analysis are used, are represented on the pointed region.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8209
TrendLineRange
The indicator informs about that the price is approaching to support/resistance line in 3 positions.Waddah Attar Win Expert
Sell when Up >>> Buy when Down
gpfTCPivotLimit
A TS based on the kickback from intraday levels calculated by indicator Pivot is implemented.The MasterMind 2 (Version2.0)
10K Flipped to 666K Under 3 Months, 60.04 Profit Factor...Have Fun! Code Pushes 3 Lots(Maximum) at a Time.