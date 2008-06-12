STRATEGY REPORT INTO CHART

Drawing all results from a strategy tester report file into a chart.

Usually I use my script for backtesting of my strategy and checking within the chart.

How to use it ?

1) Load a file "StrategyTester.htm" into experts/files directory.

2) Run this script on a appropriate chart.

If all arrows are displayed in a wrong place with time shift, modify a variable Hour_shift. You can also change colors according to your background color.

A result of this script can look like that :



example