STRATEGY REPORT INTO CHART - script for MetaTrader 4

Tomas Vesely
STRATEGY REPORT INTO CHART


Drawing all results from a strategy tester report file into a chart.

Usually I use my script for backtesting of my strategy and checking within the chart.


How to use it ?

1) Load a file "StrategyTester.htm" into experts/files directory.

2) Run this script on a appropriate chart.

If all arrows are displayed in a wrong place with time shift, modify a variable Hour_shift. You can also change colors according to your background color.

A result of this script can look like that :


example

