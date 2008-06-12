Join our fan page
STRATEGY REPORT INTO CHART - script for MetaTrader 4
10016
STRATEGY REPORT INTO CHART
Drawing all results from a strategy tester report file into a chart.
Usually I use my script for backtesting of my strategy and checking within the chart.
How to use it ?
1) Load a file "StrategyTester.htm" into experts/files directory.
2) Run this script on a appropriate chart.
If all arrows are displayed in a wrong place with time shift, modify a variable Hour_shift. You can also change colors according to your background color.
A result of this script can look like that :
