Stochastic_Cross_Alert_SigOverlayM_cw - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 35902
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
The indicator displays signals to buy/sell.
Parameters:
KPeriod=5;
DPeriod=3;
Slowing=3;
MA_Method=0; // SMA 0, EMA 1, SMMA 2, LWMA 3
PriceField=0; // Low/High 0, Close/Close 1
OverBoughtLevel =80;
OverSoldLevel =20;
show_KD_cross=false;
show_K_OBOScross=true;
show_D_OBOScross=false;
note_Price="PriceField: Low/High = 0, Close/Close = 1";
_MA_Method="SMA0 EMA1 SMMA2 LWMA3";
Stochastic_Cross_Alert_SigOverlayM_cw
