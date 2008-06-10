CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Price_BarsM2_MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Published:
Updated:
The indicator colors candlesticks.

Parameters:

TimeFrame = 60;
Shift=0;
xShift=0;
SetShift0ToTFBarCloseTime = true;
ShowMultipleBars = false;
MaxBarsToCount = 1500;
note_timeFrames = "M1;5,15,30,60H1;240H4;1440D1;10080W1;43200MN";


Price_BarsM2_MTF

