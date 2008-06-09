CodeBaseSections
Oleksandr
RndTrade.mq4 (2.81 KB) view
A position is opened every four hours. To define the opening direction, function MathRand() is used. If the obtained value exceeds (32767/2)=16383.5, then it buys. Otherwise, it sells. The position is closed in four hours, and a new one is opened according to the same rule.


Strategy Tester Report
RndTrade
SystemGates-Server (Build 216)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2008.03.03 00:00 - 2008.03.17 23:00 (2008.03.03 - 2008.03.18)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes)
Bars in history1263Ticks modeled116972Modeling quality90.00%
Charts mismatching errors0




Initial deposit10000.00



Net profit1711.80Gross profit11455.50Gross loss-9743.70
Profit factor1.18Expected payoff25.94

Absolute drawdown1400.00Maximal drawdown4409.30 (28.05%)Relative drawdown28.05% (4409.30)

Total trades66Short positions (won %)35 (42.86%)Long positions (won %)31 (61.29%)

Profit trades (% of total)34 (51.52%)Loss trades (% of total)32 (48.48%)
Largestprofit trade1740.00lost trade-1610.00
Averageprofit trade336.93lost trade-304.49
Maximum
consecutive wins (profit)6 (1029.30)consecutive losses (loss)6 (-3659.30)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)2900.00 (2)consecutive loss (count of losses)-3659.30 (6)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses2

#TimeTypeOrderVolumePriceS/LT/PProfitBalance
12008.03.03 00:02sell11.001.52050.00000.0000
22008.03.03 04:02close11.001.52050.00000.00000.0010000.00
32008.03.03 04:02buy21.001.52040.00000.0000
42008.03.03 08:02close21.001.52250.00000.0000210.0010210.00
52008.03.03 08:02sell31.001.52260.00000.0000
62008.03.03 12:02close31.001.51790.00000.0000470.0010680.00
72008.03.03 12:02sell41.001.51750.00000.0000
82008.03.03 16:02close41.001.52660.00000.0000-910.009770.00
92008.03.03 16:02buy51.001.52670.00000.0000
102008.03.03 20:03close51.001.51830.00000.0000-840.008930.00
112008.03.03 20:03sell61.001.51820.00000.0000
122008.03.04 00:06close61.001.52010.00000.0000-199.308730.70
132008.03.04 00:06sell71.001.51990.00000.0000
142008.03.04 04:06close71.001.52020.00000.0000-30.008700.70
152008.03.04 04:09sell81.001.51980.00000.0000
162008.03.04 08:09close81.001.51850.00000.0000130.008830.70
172008.03.04 08:09buy91.001.51840.00000.0000
182008.03.04 12:09close91.001.52150.00000.0000310.009140.70
192008.03.04 12:09sell101.001.52160.00000.0000
202008.03.04 16:09close101.001.52330.00000.0000-170.008970.70
212008.03.04 16:09sell111.001.52310.00000.0000
222008.03.04 20:10close111.001.52080.00000.0000230.009200.70
232008.03.04 20:10sell121.001.52030.00000.0000
242008.03.05 00:10close121.001.52080.00000.0000-59.309141.40
252008.03.05 00:11buy131.001.52090.00000.0000
262008.03.05 04:12close131.001.52000.00000.0000-90.009051.40
272008.03.05 04:12sell141.001.51990.00000.0000
282008.03.05 08:12close141.001.51900.00000.000090.009141.40
292008.03.05 08:12sell151.001.51880.00000.0000
302008.03.05 12:12close151.001.51840.00000.000040.009181.40
312008.03.05 12:12buy161.001.51850.00000.0000
322008.03.05 16:12close161.001.52230.00000.0000380.009561.40
332008.03.05 16:12buy171.001.52250.00000.0000
342008.03.05 20:12close171.001.52680.00000.0000430.009991.40
352008.03.05 20:13buy181.001.52700.00000.0000
362008.03.06 00:16close181.001.52780.00000.000089.3010080.70
372008.03.06 00:17sell191.001.52770.00000.0000
382008.03.06 04:17close191.001.52770.00000.00000.0010080.70
392008.03.06 04:17sell201.001.52750.00000.0000
402008.03.06 08:17close201.001.52900.00000.0000-150.009930.70
412008.03.06 08:17buy211.001.52910.00000.0000
422008.03.06 12:17close211.001.53220.00000.0000310.0010240.70
432008.03.06 12:18sell221.001.53230.00000.0000
442008.03.06 16:18close221.001.53530.00000.0000-300.009940.70
452008.03.06 16:18buy231.001.53520.00000.0000
462008.03.06 20:18close231.001.53670.00000.0000150.0010090.70
472008.03.06 20:19buy241.001.53690.00000.0000
482008.03.07 00:19close241.001.53870.00000.0000183.1010273.80
492008.03.07 00:19buy251.001.53910.00000.0000
502008.03.07 04:20close251.001.53740.00000.0000-170.0010103.80
512008.03.07 04:20buy261.001.53780.00000.0000
522008.03.07 08:20close261.001.54000.00000.0000220.0010323.80
532008.03.07 08:21sell271.001.54010.00000.0000
542008.03.07 12:21close271.001.54190.00000.0000-180.0010143.80
552008.03.07 12:21sell281.001.54170.00000.0000
562008.03.07 16:21close281.001.53560.00000.0000610.0010753.80
572008.03.07 16:21buy291.001.53580.00000.0000
582008.03.07 20:21close291.001.53370.00000.0000-210.0010543.80
592008.03.07 20:21sell301.001.53360.00000.0000
602008.03.10 00:00close301.001.54020.00000.0000-669.309874.50
612008.03.10 00:00buy311.001.54010.00000.0000
622008.03.10 04:01close311.001.53830.00000.0000-180.009694.50
632008.03.10 04:01buy321.001.53850.00000.0000
642008.03.10 08:02close321.001.53890.00000.000040.009734.50
652008.03.10 08:02buy331.001.53890.00000.0000
662008.03.10 12:03close331.001.53630.00000.0000-260.009474.50
672008.03.10 12:03sell341.001.53620.00000.0000
682008.03.10 16:03close341.001.53610.00000.000010.009484.50
692008.03.10 16:03buy351.001.53620.00000.0000
702008.03.10 20:04close351.001.53460.00000.0000-160.009324.50
712008.03.10 20:04sell361.001.53450.00000.0000
722008.03.11 00:04close361.001.53660.00000.0000-219.309105.20
732008.03.11 00:05sell371.001.53640.00000.0000
742008.03.11 04:05close371.001.53540.00000.0000100.009205.20
752008.03.11 04:05buy381.001.53560.00000.0000
762008.03.11 08:05close381.001.53540.00000.0000-20.009185.20
772008.03.11 08:06buy391.001.53560.00000.0000
782008.03.11 12:06close391.001.54720.00000.00001160.0010345.20
792008.03.11 12:06sell401.001.54710.00000.0000
802008.03.11 16:06close401.001.52970.00000.00001740.0012085.20
812008.03.11 16:06sell411.001.52930.00000.0000
822008.03.11 20:06close411.001.53120.00000.0000-190.0011895.20
832008.03.11 20:06sell421.001.53100.00000.0000
842008.03.12 00:07close421.001.53440.00000.0000-349.3011545.90
852008.03.12 00:07sell431.001.53420.00000.0000
862008.03.12 04:07close431.001.53590.00000.0000-170.0011375.90
872008.03.12 04:07sell441.001.53550.00000.0000
882008.03.12 08:07close441.001.53650.00000.0000-100.0011275.90
892008.03.12 08:07buy451.001.53640.00000.0000
902008.03.12 12:08close451.001.54560.00000.0000920.0012195.90
912008.03.12 12:08buy461.001.54610.00000.0000
922008.03.12 16:08close461.001.54640.00000.000030.0012225.90
932008.03.12 16:08buy471.001.54680.00000.0000
942008.03.12 20:08close471.001.55300.00000.0000620.0012845.90
952008.03.12 20:08sell481.001.55330.00000.0000
962008.03.13 00:08close481.001.55370.00000.0000-67.9012778.00
972008.03.13 00:08sell491.001.55360.00000.0000
982008.03.13 04:08close491.001.55570.00000.0000-210.0012568.00
992008.03.13 04:09sell501.001.55530.00000.0000
1002008.03.13 08:09close501.001.55410.00000.0000120.0012688.00
1012008.03.13 08:09buy511.001.55420.00000.0000
1022008.03.13 12:09close511.001.55990.00000.0000570.0013258.00
1032008.03.13 12:09sell521.001.56000.00000.0000
1042008.03.13 16:09close521.001.55670.00000.0000330.0013588.00
1052008.03.13 16:09sell531.001.55650.00000.0000
1062008.03.13 20:09close531.001.55760.00000.0000-110.0013478.00
1072008.03.13 20:10buy541.001.55770.00000.0000
1082008.03.14 00:11close541.001.56010.00000.0000243.1013721.10
1092008.03.14 00:11buy551.001.56050.00000.0000
1102008.03.14 04:11close551.001.56050.00000.00000.0013721.10
1112008.03.14 04:12sell561.001.56060.00000.0000
1122008.03.14 08:12close561.001.56130.00000.0000-70.0013651.10
1132008.03.14 08:13sell571.001.56110.00000.0000
1142008.03.14 12:13close571.001.55450.00000.0000660.0014311.10
1152008.03.14 12:13buy581.001.55460.00000.0000
1162008.03.14 16:13close581.001.56220.00000.0000760.0015071.10
1172008.03.14 16:14buy591.001.56260.00000.0000
1182008.03.14 20:14close591.001.56520.00000.0000260.0015331.10
1192008.03.14 20:14sell601.001.56530.00000.0000
1202008.03.17 00:00close601.001.57070.00000.0000-549.3014781.80
1212008.03.17 00:00sell611.001.57050.00000.0000
1222008.03.17 04:00close611.001.58660.00000.0000-1610.0013171.80
1232008.03.17 04:00buy621.001.58650.00000.0000
1242008.03.17 08:00close621.001.58020.00000.0000-630.0012541.80
1252008.03.17 08:00buy631.001.58060.00000.0000
1262008.03.17 12:00close631.001.57700.00000.0000-360.0012181.80
1272008.03.17 12:00buy641.001.57720.00000.0000
1282008.03.17 16:01close641.001.57580.00000.0000-140.0012041.80
1292008.03.17 16:01buy651.001.57620.00000.0000
1302008.03.17 20:01close651.001.57250.00000.0000-370.0011671.80
1312008.03.17 20:02sell661.001.57230.00000.0000
1322008.03.17 23:59close at stop661.001.57190.00000.000040.0011711.80

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8177

