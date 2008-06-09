Watch how to download trading robots for free
RndTrade - expert for MetaTrader 4
A position is opened every four hours. To define the opening direction, function MathRand() is used. If the obtained value exceeds (32767/2)=16383.5, then it buys. Otherwise, it sells. The position is closed in four hours, and a new one is opened according to the same rule.
Strategy Tester Report
RndTrade
SystemGates-Server (Build 216)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2008.03.03 00:00 - 2008.03.17 23:00 (2008.03.03 - 2008.03.18)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes)
|Bars in history
|1263
|Ticks modeled
|116972
|Modeling quality
|90.00%
|Charts mismatching errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Net profit
|1711.80
|Gross profit
|11455.50
|Gross loss
|-9743.70
|Profit factor
|1.18
|Expected payoff
|25.94
|Absolute drawdown
|1400.00
|Maximal drawdown
|4409.30 (28.05%)
|Relative drawdown
|28.05% (4409.30)
|Total trades
|66
|Short positions (won %)
|35 (42.86%)
|Long positions (won %)
|31 (61.29%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|34 (51.52%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|32 (48.48%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|1740.00
|lost trade
|-1610.00
|Average
|profit trade
|336.93
|lost trade
|-304.49
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit)
|6 (1029.30)
|consecutive losses (loss)
|6 (-3659.30)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|2900.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-3659.30 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Volume
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.03.03 00:02
|sell
|1
|1.00
|1.5205
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2008.03.03 04:02
|close
|1
|1.00
|1.5205
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.00
|10000.00
|3
|2008.03.03 04:02
|buy
|2
|1.00
|1.5204
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2008.03.03 08:02
|close
|2
|1.00
|1.5225
|0.0000
|0.0000
|210.00
|10210.00
|5
|2008.03.03 08:02
|sell
|3
|1.00
|1.5226
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6
|2008.03.03 12:02
|close
|3
|1.00
|1.5179
|0.0000
|0.0000
|470.00
|10680.00
|7
|2008.03.03 12:02
|sell
|4
|1.00
|1.5175
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8
|2008.03.03 16:02
|close
|4
|1.00
|1.5266
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-910.00
|9770.00
|9
|2008.03.03 16:02
|buy
|5
|1.00
|1.5267
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10
|2008.03.03 20:03
|close
|5
|1.00
|1.5183
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-840.00
|8930.00
|11
|2008.03.03 20:03
|sell
|6
|1.00
|1.5182
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12
|2008.03.04 00:06
|close
|6
|1.00
|1.5201
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-199.30
|8730.70
|13
|2008.03.04 00:06
|sell
|7
|1.00
|1.5199
|0.0000
|0.0000
|14
|2008.03.04 04:06
|close
|7
|1.00
|1.5202
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-30.00
|8700.70
|15
|2008.03.04 04:09
|sell
|8
|1.00
|1.5198
|0.0000
|0.0000
|16
|2008.03.04 08:09
|close
|8
|1.00
|1.5185
|0.0000
|0.0000
|130.00
|8830.70
|17
|2008.03.04 08:09
|buy
|9
|1.00
|1.5184
|0.0000
|0.0000
|18
|2008.03.04 12:09
|close
|9
|1.00
|1.5215
|0.0000
|0.0000
|310.00
|9140.70
|19
|2008.03.04 12:09
|sell
|10
|1.00
|1.5216
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20
|2008.03.04 16:09
|close
|10
|1.00
|1.5233
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-170.00
|8970.70
|21
|2008.03.04 16:09
|sell
|11
|1.00
|1.5231
|0.0000
|0.0000
|22
|2008.03.04 20:10
|close
|11
|1.00
|1.5208
|0.0000
|0.0000
|230.00
|9200.70
|23
|2008.03.04 20:10
|sell
|12
|1.00
|1.5203
|0.0000
|0.0000
|24
|2008.03.05 00:10
|close
|12
|1.00
|1.5208
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-59.30
|9141.40
|25
|2008.03.05 00:11
|buy
|13
|1.00
|1.5209
|0.0000
|0.0000
|26
|2008.03.05 04:12
|close
|13
|1.00
|1.5200
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-90.00
|9051.40
|27
|2008.03.05 04:12
|sell
|14
|1.00
|1.5199
|0.0000
|0.0000
|28
|2008.03.05 08:12
|close
|14
|1.00
|1.5190
|0.0000
|0.0000
|90.00
|9141.40
|29
|2008.03.05 08:12
|sell
|15
|1.00
|1.5188
|0.0000
|0.0000
|30
|2008.03.05 12:12
|close
|15
|1.00
|1.5184
|0.0000
|0.0000
|40.00
|9181.40
|31
|2008.03.05 12:12
|buy
|16
|1.00
|1.5185
|0.0000
|0.0000
|32
|2008.03.05 16:12
|close
|16
|1.00
|1.5223
|0.0000
|0.0000
|380.00
|9561.40
|33
|2008.03.05 16:12
|buy
|17
|1.00
|1.5225
|0.0000
|0.0000
|34
|2008.03.05 20:12
|close
|17
|1.00
|1.5268
|0.0000
|0.0000
|430.00
|9991.40
|35
|2008.03.05 20:13
|buy
|18
|1.00
|1.5270
|0.0000
|0.0000
|36
|2008.03.06 00:16
|close
|18
|1.00
|1.5278
|0.0000
|0.0000
|89.30
|10080.70
|37
|2008.03.06 00:17
|sell
|19
|1.00
|1.5277
|0.0000
|0.0000
|38
|2008.03.06 04:17
|close
|19
|1.00
|1.5277
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.00
|10080.70
|39
|2008.03.06 04:17
|sell
|20
|1.00
|1.5275
|0.0000
|0.0000
|40
|2008.03.06 08:17
|close
|20
|1.00
|1.5290
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-150.00
|9930.70
|41
|2008.03.06 08:17
|buy
|21
|1.00
|1.5291
|0.0000
|0.0000
|42
|2008.03.06 12:17
|close
|21
|1.00
|1.5322
|0.0000
|0.0000
|310.00
|10240.70
|43
|2008.03.06 12:18
|sell
|22
|1.00
|1.5323
|0.0000
|0.0000
|44
|2008.03.06 16:18
|close
|22
|1.00
|1.5353
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-300.00
|9940.70
|45
|2008.03.06 16:18
|buy
|23
|1.00
|1.5352
|0.0000
|0.0000
|46
|2008.03.06 20:18
|close
|23
|1.00
|1.5367
|0.0000
|0.0000
|150.00
|10090.70
|47
|2008.03.06 20:19
|buy
|24
|1.00
|1.5369
|0.0000
|0.0000
|48
|2008.03.07 00:19
|close
|24
|1.00
|1.5387
|0.0000
|0.0000
|183.10
|10273.80
|49
|2008.03.07 00:19
|buy
|25
|1.00
|1.5391
|0.0000
|0.0000
|50
|2008.03.07 04:20
|close
|25
|1.00
|1.5374
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-170.00
|10103.80
|51
|2008.03.07 04:20
|buy
|26
|1.00
|1.5378
|0.0000
|0.0000
|52
|2008.03.07 08:20
|close
|26
|1.00
|1.5400
|0.0000
|0.0000
|220.00
|10323.80
|53
|2008.03.07 08:21
|sell
|27
|1.00
|1.5401
|0.0000
|0.0000
|54
|2008.03.07 12:21
|close
|27
|1.00
|1.5419
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-180.00
|10143.80
|55
|2008.03.07 12:21
|sell
|28
|1.00
|1.5417
|0.0000
|0.0000
|56
|2008.03.07 16:21
|close
|28
|1.00
|1.5356
|0.0000
|0.0000
|610.00
|10753.80
|57
|2008.03.07 16:21
|buy
|29
|1.00
|1.5358
|0.0000
|0.0000
|58
|2008.03.07 20:21
|close
|29
|1.00
|1.5337
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-210.00
|10543.80
|59
|2008.03.07 20:21
|sell
|30
|1.00
|1.5336
|0.0000
|0.0000
|60
|2008.03.10 00:00
|close
|30
|1.00
|1.5402
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-669.30
|9874.50
|61
|2008.03.10 00:00
|buy
|31
|1.00
|1.5401
|0.0000
|0.0000
|62
|2008.03.10 04:01
|close
|31
|1.00
|1.5383
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-180.00
|9694.50
|63
|2008.03.10 04:01
|buy
|32
|1.00
|1.5385
|0.0000
|0.0000
|64
|2008.03.10 08:02
|close
|32
|1.00
|1.5389
|0.0000
|0.0000
|40.00
|9734.50
|65
|2008.03.10 08:02
|buy
|33
|1.00
|1.5389
|0.0000
|0.0000
|66
|2008.03.10 12:03
|close
|33
|1.00
|1.5363
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-260.00
|9474.50
|67
|2008.03.10 12:03
|sell
|34
|1.00
|1.5362
|0.0000
|0.0000
|68
|2008.03.10 16:03
|close
|34
|1.00
|1.5361
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10.00
|9484.50
|69
|2008.03.10 16:03
|buy
|35
|1.00
|1.5362
|0.0000
|0.0000
|70
|2008.03.10 20:04
|close
|35
|1.00
|1.5346
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-160.00
|9324.50
|71
|2008.03.10 20:04
|sell
|36
|1.00
|1.5345
|0.0000
|0.0000
|72
|2008.03.11 00:04
|close
|36
|1.00
|1.5366
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-219.30
|9105.20
|73
|2008.03.11 00:05
|sell
|37
|1.00
|1.5364
|0.0000
|0.0000
|74
|2008.03.11 04:05
|close
|37
|1.00
|1.5354
|0.0000
|0.0000
|100.00
|9205.20
|75
|2008.03.11 04:05
|buy
|38
|1.00
|1.5356
|0.0000
|0.0000
|76
|2008.03.11 08:05
|close
|38
|1.00
|1.5354
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-20.00
|9185.20
|77
|2008.03.11 08:06
|buy
|39
|1.00
|1.5356
|0.0000
|0.0000
|78
|2008.03.11 12:06
|close
|39
|1.00
|1.5472
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1160.00
|10345.20
|79
|2008.03.11 12:06
|sell
|40
|1.00
|1.5471
|0.0000
|0.0000
|80
|2008.03.11 16:06
|close
|40
|1.00
|1.5297
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1740.00
|12085.20
|81
|2008.03.11 16:06
|sell
|41
|1.00
|1.5293
|0.0000
|0.0000
|82
|2008.03.11 20:06
|close
|41
|1.00
|1.5312
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-190.00
|11895.20
|83
|2008.03.11 20:06
|sell
|42
|1.00
|1.5310
|0.0000
|0.0000
|84
|2008.03.12 00:07
|close
|42
|1.00
|1.5344
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-349.30
|11545.90
|85
|2008.03.12 00:07
|sell
|43
|1.00
|1.5342
|0.0000
|0.0000
|86
|2008.03.12 04:07
|close
|43
|1.00
|1.5359
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-170.00
|11375.90
|87
|2008.03.12 04:07
|sell
|44
|1.00
|1.5355
|0.0000
|0.0000
|88
|2008.03.12 08:07
|close
|44
|1.00
|1.5365
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-100.00
|11275.90
|89
|2008.03.12 08:07
|buy
|45
|1.00
|1.5364
|0.0000
|0.0000
|90
|2008.03.12 12:08
|close
|45
|1.00
|1.5456
|0.0000
|0.0000
|920.00
|12195.90
|91
|2008.03.12 12:08
|buy
|46
|1.00
|1.5461
|0.0000
|0.0000
|92
|2008.03.12 16:08
|close
|46
|1.00
|1.5464
|0.0000
|0.0000
|30.00
|12225.90
|93
|2008.03.12 16:08
|buy
|47
|1.00
|1.5468
|0.0000
|0.0000
|94
|2008.03.12 20:08
|close
|47
|1.00
|1.5530
|0.0000
|0.0000
|620.00
|12845.90
|95
|2008.03.12 20:08
|sell
|48
|1.00
|1.5533
|0.0000
|0.0000
|96
|2008.03.13 00:08
|close
|48
|1.00
|1.5537
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-67.90
|12778.00
|97
|2008.03.13 00:08
|sell
|49
|1.00
|1.5536
|0.0000
|0.0000
|98
|2008.03.13 04:08
|close
|49
|1.00
|1.5557
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-210.00
|12568.00
|99
|2008.03.13 04:09
|sell
|50
|1.00
|1.5553
|0.0000
|0.0000
|100
|2008.03.13 08:09
|close
|50
|1.00
|1.5541
|0.0000
|0.0000
|120.00
|12688.00
|101
|2008.03.13 08:09
|buy
|51
|1.00
|1.5542
|0.0000
|0.0000
|102
|2008.03.13 12:09
|close
|51
|1.00
|1.5599
|0.0000
|0.0000
|570.00
|13258.00
|103
|2008.03.13 12:09
|sell
|52
|1.00
|1.5600
|0.0000
|0.0000
|104
|2008.03.13 16:09
|close
|52
|1.00
|1.5567
|0.0000
|0.0000
|330.00
|13588.00
|105
|2008.03.13 16:09
|sell
|53
|1.00
|1.5565
|0.0000
|0.0000
|106
|2008.03.13 20:09
|close
|53
|1.00
|1.5576
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-110.00
|13478.00
|107
|2008.03.13 20:10
|buy
|54
|1.00
|1.5577
|0.0000
|0.0000
|108
|2008.03.14 00:11
|close
|54
|1.00
|1.5601
|0.0000
|0.0000
|243.10
|13721.10
|109
|2008.03.14 00:11
|buy
|55
|1.00
|1.5605
|0.0000
|0.0000
|110
|2008.03.14 04:11
|close
|55
|1.00
|1.5605
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.00
|13721.10
|111
|2008.03.14 04:12
|sell
|56
|1.00
|1.5606
|0.0000
|0.0000
|112
|2008.03.14 08:12
|close
|56
|1.00
|1.5613
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-70.00
|13651.10
|113
|2008.03.14 08:13
|sell
|57
|1.00
|1.5611
|0.0000
|0.0000
|114
|2008.03.14 12:13
|close
|57
|1.00
|1.5545
|0.0000
|0.0000
|660.00
|14311.10
|115
|2008.03.14 12:13
|buy
|58
|1.00
|1.5546
|0.0000
|0.0000
|116
|2008.03.14 16:13
|close
|58
|1.00
|1.5622
|0.0000
|0.0000
|760.00
|15071.10
|117
|2008.03.14 16:14
|buy
|59
|1.00
|1.5626
|0.0000
|0.0000
|118
|2008.03.14 20:14
|close
|59
|1.00
|1.5652
|0.0000
|0.0000
|260.00
|15331.10
|119
|2008.03.14 20:14
|sell
|60
|1.00
|1.5653
|0.0000
|0.0000
|120
|2008.03.17 00:00
|close
|60
|1.00
|1.5707
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-549.30
|14781.80
|121
|2008.03.17 00:00
|sell
|61
|1.00
|1.5705
|0.0000
|0.0000
|122
|2008.03.17 04:00
|close
|61
|1.00
|1.5866
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-1610.00
|13171.80
|123
|2008.03.17 04:00
|buy
|62
|1.00
|1.5865
|0.0000
|0.0000
|124
|2008.03.17 08:00
|close
|62
|1.00
|1.5802
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-630.00
|12541.80
|125
|2008.03.17 08:00
|buy
|63
|1.00
|1.5806
|0.0000
|0.0000
|126
|2008.03.17 12:00
|close
|63
|1.00
|1.5770
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-360.00
|12181.80
|127
|2008.03.17 12:00
|buy
|64
|1.00
|1.5772
|0.0000
|0.0000
|128
|2008.03.17 16:01
|close
|64
|1.00
|1.5758
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-140.00
|12041.80
|129
|2008.03.17 16:01
|buy
|65
|1.00
|1.5762
|0.0000
|0.0000
|130
|2008.03.17 20:01
|close
|65
|1.00
|1.5725
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-370.00
|11671.80
|131
|2008.03.17 20:02
|sell
|66
|1.00
|1.5723
|0.0000
|0.0000
|132
|2008.03.17 23:59
|close at stop
|66
|1.00
|1.5719
|0.0000
|0.0000
|40.00
|11711.80
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8177
