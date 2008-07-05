CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MultiTrandOscilator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Rustamzhan Salidzhanov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
15967
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance


An oscillator with the signal lines that are received from the other pairs. It is intended to work with EURUSD on M1, the signals are synthesized from Yen and Franс, the summary mode is present, you can hide an unnecessary signal, MA methods and the price modes correspond with the description in the documentation.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8148

The average amplitude of the price movement for whole history. The average amplitude of the price movement for whole history.

The indicator displays the average amplitude of the price movement.

The average amplitude of the price movement for the specified period The average amplitude of the price movement for the specified period

The indicator displays the average amplitude of the price movement for the specified period.

BZ_TL_SkylineM BZ_TL_SkylineM

The author insists that users may utilize this indicator as an external interface for all other indexes.

Error 146 - remedy Error 146 - remedy

The library contains the functions that are intended to split the access to the trade flow.