BZ_TL_SkylineM - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 12526
-
The author insists that users may utilize this indicator as an external interface for all other indexes, more details.
Parameters:
myEntryTrigger =4;
myProfitTarget =10;
myStopLoss =7;
Shift =0;
myHourColor =DarkGray;
myStyle =STYLE_DOT;
ShowLables =false ;
An oscillator with the signal lines that are received from the other pairs. It is intended to work with EURUSD on M1, the signals are synthesized from Yen and Franс, the summary mode is present, you can hide an unnecessary signal.The average amplitude of the price movement for whole history.
The indicator displays the average amplitude of the price movement.
The library contains the functions that are intended to split the access to the trade flow.Trading events in МТ4
The library contains the function that monitors the appearance of the trading events in the MT4 client terrminal.