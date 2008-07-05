CodeBaseSections
Indicators

BZ_TL_SkylineM - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Published:
Updated:
The author insists that users may utilize this indicator as an external interface for all other indexes, more details.

Parameters:

myEntryTrigger =4;
myProfitTarget =10;
myStopLoss =7;
Shift =0;
myHourColor =DarkGray;
myStyle =STYLE_DOT;
ShowLables =false ;

BZ_TL_SkylineM


