Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
All ADX, RSI, CCI. - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 28954
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: mladen
By means of these indicators, you can not switch the periods of the schedule in MetaTrader. As all the periods will be at you before eyes.
Indicators All CCI, RSI, ADX
MTF_Waddah_Attar_ExplosionSA
Modified indicator Waddah Attar Explosion.FanSimple8_4MEn
Right corner - direction of price movement; signals from 8(9) TFs (1M-1W) ; up to 8 MAs (def. 5,21,55)
MTF_Accumulation/distribution
The modified version of indicator Accumulation/distribution.MTF_MAMy3
Indicator MTF_MAMy3. Works with indicator MAMy v.3