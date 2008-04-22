Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
FanSimple8_4MEn - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 20464
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: fxbs
Right corner - direction of price movement; signals from 8(9) TFs (1M-1W) ; up to 8 MAs (def. 5,21,55)
See: forex-tsd.
Indicator Fansimple8_4men
IINwmarrows
Shows when to sell and when to buy, but not all so is simple.1H EUR_USD
The purpose of this EA is to find good entry in a well established trend. The EA was developed on 1 Hour EUR_USD graph, but I think that the similar concept can works in a good manner on the other crosses too. I’m happy about the drawdown.
MTF_Waddah_Attar_ExplosionSA
Modified indicator Waddah Attar Explosion.All ADX, RSI, CCI.
By means of these indicators, you can not switch the periods of the schedule in MetaTrader. As all the periods will be at you before eyes.