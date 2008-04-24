CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MTF_Accumulation/distribution - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
12189
Rating:
(2)
Published:
Updated:
MTF_AD.mq4 (3.71 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author: forex-tsd.com

The modified version of indicator Accumulation/distribution.

Indicator MTF_Accumulation/distribution

All ADX, RSI, CCI. All ADX, RSI, CCI.

By means of these indicators, you can not switch the periods of the schedule in MetaTrader. As all the periods will be at you before eyes.

MTF_Waddah_Attar_ExplosionSA MTF_Waddah_Attar_ExplosionSA

Modified indicator Waddah Attar Explosion.

MTF_MAMy3 MTF_MAMy3

Indicator MTF_MAMy3. Works with indicator MAMy v.3

MTF_HI_LOW_v1 MTF_HI_LOW_v1

Indicator MTF_HI_LOW_v1.