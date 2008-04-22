Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
1H EUR_USD - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 15735
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
AMA Slope
Indicator AMA Slope.Dolly_Trading Times _3
Indicator Dolly_Trading Times _3. Shows working hours.
IINwmarrows
Shows when to sell and when to buy, but not all so is simple.FanSimple8_4MEn
Right corner - direction of price movement; signals from 8(9) TFs (1M-1W) ; up to 8 MAs (def. 5,21,55)