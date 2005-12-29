Join our fan page
Price Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 49954
The Price Channel indicator calculates the highest high and lowest low of the trailing number of bars specified by the input Length.
Lines representing the trailing highs and the trailing lows are then plotted. When a forex market moves above the upper band, it is a sign of forex market strength. Conversely, when a forex market moves below the lower band, it is a sign of forex market weakness. A sustained move above or below the channel lines may indicate a significant breakout.
