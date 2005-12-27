请观看如何免费下载自动交易
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
在MACD或者RVI指标改变时显示买/卖箭头. 当两个指标都满足要求时将显示和进行声音提醒.
本指标只在H1或者更高的时段显示卖出/买入提醒.
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8041
