CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

VLT_TRADER - expert for MetaTrader 4

Юрий | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
10859
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
VLT_TRADER.mq4 (1.79 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance


Author:

FORTRADER.RU

The system is based on volatility compression. The signal to enter is formed when the market forms the smallest candlestick among a certain amount of bars.

Rules of Forming Position Entering Signal

- At forming the next candlestick, the last 8 bars starting from the second-to-last one are calculated, and the minimum value is found.

- If the first bar takes the size value that is less than the minimum one, then we place:

· a Buy order for the maximum candlestick value + 1 point;

· a Sell order for the minimum candlestick value - 1 point.



Test Results:


The system was optimized for the period between 2007.06.01 and 2008.01.01. It is tested for the period from 2007.06.01 to the present time.

The best ever parameters are stop=65 profit=70.

A more detailed report and description of the trading strategy can be found in our magazine at:

http://fortrader.ru/downloads/redirect.php?dlid=15

All you suggestions concerning elaboration of the system are welcome at: letters@fortrader.ru



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8006

Pipsing_Setup_Buy_Sell Pipsing_Setup_Buy_Sell

Three scripts for quick preparation and manual placing of trade orders.

_Fibo_Pivot_multiVal _Fibo_Pivot_multiVal

A multi-currency Expert Advisors aimed at trading on Asian sessions.

OzFx OzFx

System OzFx to gain the profit of 100-800+ pips.

Flatter_V1 Flatter_V1

The script places stop orders. The orders are placed for the market/pending orders specified in custom variables High (variable Hi) and Low (variable Lo).