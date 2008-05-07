Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
OzFx - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 23421
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author:
OzFx
System OzFx to gain the profit of 100-800+ pips.
Security: EUR/JPY
Timeframe: Daily
Indicators used: Bill Willam’s Accelerator Oscillator (AC), Stoh
Trading lot: 0.1
System Rules
1. Attach the following indicators to the chart of EUR/JPY:
- Bill Willam’s Accelerator Oscillator (AC)
- Stochastic Oscillator with the parameters of K=5 D=3 L=3
2. Buying alert is generated when AC (green bar) meets zero mark from bottom to top while the fast line of Stochastic Oscillator is above 50.
3. Selling alert is generated when AC (red bar) meets zero mark from top to bottom while the fast line of Stochastic Oscillator is below 50.
4. When a trade is opened, five orders of the same volume will be opened simultaneously. For all orders, StopLoss is set for 100 points.
5. TakeProfit is set for +50 points for the first order, +100 points for the second order, +150 points for the third order, and +200 points for the fourth order. The fifth order is closed only when an opposite alert appears.
6. If the first order is closed with a profit, StopLoss for all other orders will be moved to the non-losing area.
You can find more details about the system here:
http://www.unfx.ru/strategies_to_trade/strategies_115.php
A detailed report about testing of this system is available in our magazine's issue from 03.03.2008:
http://fortrader.ru/downloads/redirect.php?dlid=2
Results Obtained for the Strategy with Standard Settings: StopLoss=100, TakeProfit=50,100,150,200,Stochastic=5.
Result Obtained for the Strategy with the Following Parameters
: StopLoss=220, TakeProfit=80,160,240,320,Stochastic=46.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7994
The system is based on volatility compression.Pipsing_Setup_Buy_Sell
Three scripts for quick preparation and manual placing of trade orders.
The script places stop orders. The orders are placed for the market/pending orders specified in custom variables High (variable Hi) and Low (variable Lo).ZZ_All Quotings 0-0080
A script aimed at loading of history for all available currency pairs, metals, indexes, CFD, and at checking of history for "holes".