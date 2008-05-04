CodeBaseSections
GA-ind - indicator for MetaTrader 4

21164
(7)
GA-ind.mq4 (2.37 KB) view
The idea is as follows:


If the cross doesn't touch the red line, it is an alert.

I tried trading on a 5-minute chart. The results obtained are very good. It easily makes 50-100 pips daily.

STOP LOSS should be placed at max/min of the preceding bar. TP is about 5-15 pips distant.






Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8005

