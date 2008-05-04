Watch how to download trading robots for free
GA-ind - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The idea is as follows:
If the cross doesn't touch the red line, it is an alert.
I tried trading on a 5-minute chart. The results obtained are very good. It easily makes 50-100 pips daily.
STOP LOSS should be placed at max/min of the preceding bar. TP is about 5-15 pips distant.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8005
StochCandles
Indicator StochCandles. Paints candles on the basis of stochastic.Stoch Crossing
Indicator Stoch Crossing is a modification of EMA-Crossover_Signal based on Stochastic Oscillator.
RoundLevels
Indicator RoundLevels draws two "round" nearest levels above and below the current price level. Short English comments are in the MQ4 file.TREND_alexcud v_2
The EA is based on the indicator TREND_alexcud Something goes wrong with it