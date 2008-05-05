Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
up3x1_premium_v2M - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 13396
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author:
Izhutov Pavel izhutov@yandex.ru www.forexnow.narod.ru
The ideas underlying the code were collected on the basis of technical analysis and can be applicable to all situations of classical market movements, with the exception of fundamental events and obviously speculative movements of individual significant market players, suring which it is recommended to stop the EA.
The EA is intended for working on eur/usd, H1 charts. It is also possible to use it for other currency pairs, but we haven't analyzed them yet, so there are no data about the efficiency of the EA for other symbols.
Picture:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7912
The EA is based on the indicator TREND_alexcud Something goes wrong with itRoundLevels
Indicator RoundLevels draws two "round" nearest levels above and below the current price level. Short English comments are in the MQ4 file.
The strategy underlying this EA is based on the indicator of MA.Hercules A.T.C. 2006 EA
High-Probability Breakout EA with very favorable risk:reward ratio.