Author: Raff

Indicator Trix is used in determining of the overbought/oversold market conditions. You can also use it as an impulse indicator. Like in other oscillators, the values of Trix range near zero. When Trix is used as an oscillator, a positive value says for the overbought market, whereas a negative values testifies the oversold market.

When Trix is used as an impulse indicator, a positive value means that the impulse is growing, whereas a negative value will testify a sinking impulse.

Many analysts suppose it to be a signal to buy, if Trix intersects zero value from top to bottom, whereas the intersection of it from bottom to top is considered as a signal to sell. If there is a divergence between the price and indicator line, this informs about a turning point in the market trend.