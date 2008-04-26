Watch how to download trading robots for free
RZI - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 14799
- Published:
- Updated:
Description:
This indicator considers only cooperative movements of aggressive and cautious players (high and low).
Of course, the turning shapes of this indicator merit to be trusted to a larger extend.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7860
