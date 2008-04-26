CodeBaseSections
RZI - indicator for MetaTrader 4

RZI.mq4 (2.39 KB) view
Description:

This indicator considers only cooperative movements of aggressive and cautious players (high and low).

Of course, the turning shapes of this indicator merit to be trusted to a larger extend.

RZI indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7860

