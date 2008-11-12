CodeBaseSections
ASC++ - expert for MetaTrader 4

Published:
Updated:
ASChq.mq4 (13.35 KB)
Author: Forex-Experts



Expert Advisor ASC++.



Attention: it has manual confirmation of trades disabled on default!

The trailing stop is absent, also there are problems with YEN pairs. It drains off on a flat. It evades the swaps (closes orders at 23:59 and then opens them).





Indicator Impulse CD Indicator Impulse CD

Indicator Impulse CD, an extension of the impulse approach.

Daily range Daily range

Forecasting of price daily ranges. This indicator shows the resistance and support levels of the current day.

Kijun Sen Robot (KSRobot) Kijun Sen Robot (KSRobot)

Expert Advisor Kijun Sen Robot. It uses the following indicators: Ichimoku, MA, SAR. It is optimized for the following currency pairs: GBPUSD and EURUSD with M30 period. You can view the full description in the code.

ChandelierStops_v1 ChandelierStops_v1

A modified verion of the Chande & Kroll's Stop indicator. The author consider that the ChandelierStops_v1 is very similar to it and look better than the Chande & Kroll's Stop.