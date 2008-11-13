CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Chande QStick v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
16931
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author: igorad


Indicator QStick represents a simple n-period moving average for the difference of the close and open prices.


QStick = MA(n, (Close - Open)),

QStick can be used as a simple substitution or as the candlesticks determinant. The positive values of QStick denote the domination of the "white" candlesticks in the n-period interval, and the negative values of QStick denote the domination of the "black" candlesticks.




ChandelierStops_v1 ChandelierStops_v1

A modified verion of the Chande & Kroll's Stop indicator. The author consider that the ChandelierStops_v1 is very similar to it and look better than the Chande & Kroll's Stop.

Kijun Sen Robot (KSRobot) Kijun Sen Robot (KSRobot)

Expert Advisor Kijun Sen Robot. It uses the following indicators: Ichimoku, MA, SAR. It is optimized for the following currency pairs: GBPUSD and EURUSD with M30 period. You can view the full description in the code.

TrendLinearReg TrendLinearReg

How a trend changes? How to determine a flat? ... etc. This indicator will help to answer these questions.

Large Time Frame Large Time Frame

Indicator LargeTimeFrame. It draws the candlesticks of a larger timeframe on the chart.