Chande QStick v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: igorad
Indicator QStick represents a simple n-period moving average for the difference of the close and open prices.
QStick = MA(n, (Close - Open)),
QStick can be used as a simple substitution or as the candlesticks determinant. The positive values of QStick denote the domination of the "white" candlesticks in the n-period interval, and the negative values of QStick denote the domination of the "black" candlesticks.
