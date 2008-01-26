CodeBaseSections
Indicators

FX5 Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
41500
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Updated:
Author: FX5

This is indicators used divergence theory. Red arrow = sell signal and green arrow = buy signal.




