Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MTF PSAR - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 21122
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Keris2112
MTF PSAR indicator.
MTF PSAR indicator.
DayChannel
Indicator DayChannel.FX5 Divergence
This is indicators used divergence theory. Red arrow = sell signal and green arrow = buy signal.