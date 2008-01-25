CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MTF_MovingAverage - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español 日本語 Português
Views:
25227
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Keris2112

MTF Moving Average indicator.

MTF_MovingAverage


10 Minute trader 10 Minute trader

Indicator 10 Minute trader

KC KC

The indicator of channels - KC

FX5 Divergence FX5 Divergence

This is indicators used divergence theory. Red arrow = sell signal and green arrow = buy signal.

DayChannel DayChannel

Indicator DayChannel.